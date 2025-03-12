Shane Bond warns team India over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond took centre stage and warned the Indian team over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of the new season of the IPL and upcoming crucial assignments.

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond recently came forward and went on to warn the Indian team’s management over star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload. It is worth noting that Bumrah is currently out of contention for playing for the Men in Blue after his back injury resurfaced during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Bumrah went on to miss the Champions Trophy 2025, and Bond came forward to claim that another surgery on his back could go on to threaten Bumrah’s entire career. Interestingly, Bond, who has worked with Bumrah in Mumbai Indians, opined that the star pacer is way too important for the Men in Blue, and they need to have a discussion about how to use Bumrah across formats.

"He's too valuable for the next World Cup and stuff. So you'd be looking at five Tests in England, I wouldn't want to be playing him in any more than two in a row. They may say, look, it's four Test matches in total. Or three,” Bond told ESPNcricinfo.

"If we can get him through the English summer and he's fit, we can probably then go with some confidence that we can carry him across the rest of the formats. So that's hard because he is your best bowler, but if he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I'm not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” he added.

Notably, Bumrah has been in exceptional form as of late, and he delivered an exceptional performance in the BGT 2024-25. In the five Tests against Australia, Bumrah took 32 wickets, but to no avail, as the Aussies clinched the trophy, defeating India in four out of five Test matches. It is worth noting that due to his injury, Bumrah will be missing the first few weeks of the IPL, and Mumbai Indians will sorely miss the services of the ace pacer.