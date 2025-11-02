Shafali Verma creates history, becomes first player to achieve massive World Cup record in final Shafali Verma starred with both bat and ball as she scored a blistering half-century and picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. Shafali has etched her name into the history books.

New Delhi:

India's star opener Shafali Verma has etched her name into the history books with her strong all-round contributions against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final on Sunday, November 2. Shafali scored a strong fifty and then chipped in with crucial wickets in the second innings.

With India needing a wicket dearly, Shafali gave India the much-needed breakthrough when she dismissed Sune Luus to break a 52-run stand between Luus and Laura Wolvaardt.

She then struck again and dismissed the dangerous Marizanne Kapp in her next over to peg the Proteas back. With her second scalp, she created history and became the first-ever cricketer to score a fifty and take two wickets in the final of the Women's ODI World Cup.

After taking her first wicket of the match, Shafali had become the second player to have scored a half-century and taken a wicket in the final, emulating Lisa Sthalekar, who had made 55 runs and scalped a wicket in the final against India in 2005.