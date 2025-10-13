Senuran Muthusamy makes Pakistan batters dance to his tune with maiden five-wicket haul in 1st Test Senuran Muthusamy bowled superbly to trigger a collapse as Pakistan went from being 362/5 to 378 all-out. He finished with a six-wicket haul, including a triple-wicket over, where he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Pakistan and South Africa have locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts opted to bat first and did well to post 378 runs on the board in the first innings on a very dry pitch. However, they were in a position to touch the 450-run mark at one stage and collapsed, only to lose their last five wickets for just 16 runs. Senuran Muthusamy was the wrecker-in-chief, accounting for six wickets in the innings.

The opening day of the Test match didn't go to plan for the visitors, as they dropped catches to concede 313 runs and took only five wickets. Muthusamy had only two wickets to show for his efforts, but on the second morning, his spell came like a breath of fresh air for South Africa.

He bowled a peach first up to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan and broke the frustrating partnership between him and Salman Ali Agha of 163 runs for the sixth wicket. In the same over, the left-arm spinner sent back Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for ducks before Shaheen Afridi to complete a stunning six-fer. For the first time in his career, Muthusamy picked up a five-wicket haul in Tests, making the Pakistan batters dance to his tune with a terrific.

Thanks to his exceptional bowling, Pakistan collapsed from 362/5 to 378 all out, giving his side hope of making a comeback in this Test.

Will South Africa bat well in the first innings?

Even though Muthusamy has delivered the best figures of 6/117 in his Test career, South Africa will have to bat extremely well on a turning track to get even close to Pakistan's total in the first innings and if they do that, the visitors will be in a great position to dictate the Test match.

