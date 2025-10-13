14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar's vice captain ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Star India youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at the age of 14 years old has been named as the vice captain of Bihar for the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He has been named the vice captain for the first two rounds of the tournament.

New Delhi:

In a major development, star India youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named Bihar’s vice-captain for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. It is worth noting that the Tranji Trophy season kicks off on October 15, and Bihar will be led by Sakibul Gani, with Suryavanshi being the vice captain for the first two rounds.

The decision to name Suryavanshi captain came after the BCA (Bihar Cricket Association) had to appoint a selector on short notice, joining a two-member panel after a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) order.

Notably, Suryavanshi’s rise to the post of vice-captain came after the youngster’s impressive performances for India U19 on the side’s tour to Australia. Smashing a century in Brisbane and finishing as the second-highest run scorer of the series saw Suryavanshi make a very strong case for himself.

Suryavanshi’s first-class career so far

Speaking of Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s first-class career so far, the 14-year-old has played five first-class matches so far in his career. In the five games that he has played, the youngster has scored 100 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 10 runs and a high score of 41.

Furthermore, Suryavanshi impressed for India U19 against England as well. Hitting the fastest youth century in one-dayers. Furthermore, the star batter impressed in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in men’s T20s after an exceptional century against Gujarat Titans in the tournament, and he will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy as well.

Bihar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vice-capt), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar

Also Read: