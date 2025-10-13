'Less likely than likely': Pat Cummins provides crucial update on his availability for first Ashes Test Australia skipper Pat Cummins recently came forward and talked about whether or not he would be available to play in the first Test of the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 series against England. He has been a doubt for the first Test of the series.

The Ashes 2025-26 is looming on the horizon; the marquee series involving fierce rivals England and Australia is slated to begin with the first Test from November 21, 2025. With the series rapidly approaching, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been the biggest talking point ahead of the Ashes.

It is worth noting that Cummins is currently recovering from a lumbar bone stress issue in his lower back, and his injury has put his place in Australia’s squad for the Ashes in question. Many came forward and opined that Cummins could end up missing the first Test of the Ashes, and the star pacer took centre stage and reflected on the same as well.

"I'd say probably less likely than likely. But we've still got a bit of time. I'm running today and running kind of every second day, and each runs a little bit longer, and then we get into bowling prep next week. So I'm probably a couple of weeks away before actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on the turf. But it's been a good couple of weeks. Each session feels better and better,” Cummins said at a Fox Cricket season launch event.

Cummins opened up on his timeline to regain fitness

Furthermore, the star Aussie skipper came forward and opined that he would need at least a month in the nets to regain full fitness. He talked how a player should be ready to bowl 20 overs in a day in a Test match, and he needs at least a month to prepare himself for it.

"You'd want probably at least a month in the nets, If you are to play in a Test match, you want to make sure you are right to bowl 20 overs in a day and you don't have to think about it. Four weeks is pretty tight, but I think somewhere around that mark,” Cummins said.

