Ramiz Raja creates controversy with 'drama karega' comment on Babar Azam in 1st Test vs South Africa

Babar Azam's barren run in international cricket continued on Sunday (October 12) as he could only score 23 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa. The former Pakistan captain failed to notch up a big score at his home ground as Test cricket returned to Lahore for the first time in three years. However, more than his failure, Ramiz Raja's mocking of Babar while on air caught everyone's attention during the day's play.

The incident happened in the 49th over of the innings when Babar Azam was given out caught behind by the umpire off spinner Senuran Muthusamy. It was a lovely delivery from the bowler as the ball spun sharply even as the batter prodded forward in defence. A vociferous appeal followed and the umpire obliged to give him out.

However, Babar consulted with his batting partner and went for the review to eventually overturn the decision. When the third umpire was waiting for the snickometer, Ramiz Raja was heard saying in the background, "Ab ye drama karega." He didn't say it while commentating, but might have forgotten that his mic was on. The video of the same has gone viral on social media since then with Babar Azam fans slamming Ramiz for his derogatory comment towards the former Pakistan captain.

Pakistan in strong position after Day 1

As far as the Test match is concerned, Pakistan are in a strong position, having posted 313 runs for the loss of five wickets. The pitch is already showing signs of deteriorating and the score seems to be good enough, given the conditions will only get tougher to bat. Pakistan were also in trouble after losing three wickets for no run, collapsing from 199/2 to 199/5, but Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha saved the day for them with an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

