Smriti Mandhana creates world record with 80-run knock against Australia in Vizag India might have lost the crucial Women's World Cup clash against Australia, but Smriti Mandhana's amazing run against Australia in ODIs continued. She smashed 80 runs off just 66 balls and in the process, created another world record in the format.

Visakhapatnam:

Smriti Mandhana finally returned to form in the game against Australia in the ongoing Women's World Cup. She smashed 80 runs off just 66 balls and created multiple world records. The world knows about the left-hander becoming the fastest to 5000 runs in ODIs, even as she also became the first-ever batter to score more than 1000 runs in the format in a calendar year. However, Mandhana's other world record went unnoticed on Sunday (October 12) as she smashed her fifth consecutive fifty-plus score against Australia in the 50-over format.

With this effort, she became the first player in the world to notch up five consecutive 50-plus scores against multiple opponents in ODIs. Mandhana had enjoyed a similar run against the West Indies from 2017 to 2024 when she crossed the fifty-run mark against the Caribbean side in five back-to-back matches.

Mandhana has scored 485 runs vs Australia in last five innings

Notably, Mandhana has now scored three centuries in the last five ODIs, and the other two scores are 80 and 58. The run of scores began at the WACA in Perth in December last year, and the 29-year-old has amassed 485 runs in five outings against Australia since then.

Smriti enjoyed a brilliant run against the West Indies for 7 years

As far as her streak against the West Indies is concerned, it started with an unbeaten 106-run during the World Cup 2017 in Taunton and then returned with scores of 74 (2019 in North Sound), 123 (2022 in Hamilton), 91, and 53 (2024 in Vadodara).

Mandhana's effort went in vain

However, Smriti Mandhana's knock at the top of the order went in vain with Australia chasing down 331 runs which also turned out to be the highest successul chase in the history of ODI cricket. Nevertheless, the left-hander will be hoping to continue in the same vein and help India win their upcoming matches in the World Cup.

