PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: Rizwan and Salman Agha key for Pakistan, SA look for wickets on Day 2 PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: Pakistan ended the opening day of the Test at 313/5. It was a good effort as the pitch is extremely dry. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha are playing well and will look to take the score beyond 400. Meanwhile, South Africa will be hoping to pick wickets soon.

Lahore: Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live score: Pakistan ended the opening day of the Test at 313/5, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten partnership of 114 runs between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. They helped the team recover from 199/5 and South Africa were guilty of dropping catches. The visitors will be hoping to turn things around on the second morning while Pakistan will be keen on posting a total in excess of 400 which could be too much on a turning track. Who will end on top at stumps on Day 2?