Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test live score: Pakistan ended the opening day of the Test at 313/5, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten partnership of 114 runs between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. They helped the team recover from 199/5 and South Africa were guilty of dropping catches. The visitors will be hoping to turn things around on the second morning while Pakistan will be keen on posting a total in excess of 400 which could be too much on a turning track. Who will end on top at stumps on Day 2?
PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: Rizwan and Salman Agha key for Pakistan, SA look for wickets on Day 2
PAK vs SA 1st Test live score: Pakistan ended the opening day of the Test at 313/5. It was a good effort as the pitch is extremely dry. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha are playing well and will look to take the score beyond 400. Meanwhile, South Africa will be hoping to pick wickets soon.
Published: , Updated:
Lahore:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
IRCTC scam: Lalu, Rabri and Tejaswi charged with several offences by Delhi court ahead of Bihar poll
-
Trump says 'Gaza war is over', reiterates tariffs prevented India-Pakistan conflict
-
Cough syrup row: ED raids Coldrif maker Sreesan Pharma's premises in Chennai
-
Gaza peace deal: Who are the 20 hostages to be released by Hamas?
Advertisement
Advertisement