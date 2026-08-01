Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, KNCB names all-rounder as successor

New Delhi:

In a major development, star Dutch wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards has stepped down from his role as the captain of the national team. It is worth noting that the KNCB (The Royal Dutch Cricket Association) came forward and made the announcement official.

Furthermore, the board announced that all-rounder Bas de Leede will be leading the side for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures against Oman and the UAE.

In the video shared by the KNCB, Scott Edwards was captured talking to his teammates and stated that the decision to step down as the captain came after discussions with the head coach and looking at the future of the side.

“Apologies for sort of springing this one on you guys. I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here. I think it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been speaking to a few different people about it, and this is sort of the time that feels right for me, I think. I feel like I've got so much more to offer as a player and obviously that's my goal going forward with all you boys. I think this is such a special group. And yeah, I think the world's our oyster and I'm really looking forward to what's to come,” Edwards was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Edwards’ captaincy career in numbers

Speaking of Scott Edwards’ time as the captain of the Netherlands, the wicketkeeper-batter assumed the side’s captaincy back in June 2022 and led the Netherlands in 56 ODIs and 50 T20Is. Some of his biggest wins as captain came against the likes of South Africa and Bangladesh at the ODI World Cup 2023.

As for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 table, the Netherlands currently sit in second place in the standings. It is worth noting that four teams will qualify for the qualification tournament ahead of the ODI World Cup, and it could be interesting to see how the Netherlands fare in their upcoming games and what effect the captaincy change has on their performances.

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