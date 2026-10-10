Dinesh Karthik weighs in on India's playing XI after 2nd T20I loss against the West Indies

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik had a lot to say about the Men in Blue’s team composition as the side faced a loss against the West Indies in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on October 9th for the clash, and the Windies managed to register a six-wicket victory in the game.

It is interesting to note that the clash saw team India come in to bat first. The sides posted a total of 249 runs thanks to an 82-run knock by Sanju Samson and some good showings by Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma. With the Men in Blue posting a mammoth total on the board, Shai Hope’s 45-ball century saw the Windies chase down the target.

Speaking after the game, Dinesh Karthik came forward and talked about how, despite losing the clash, the Men in Blue should not change their playing XI for the next game in Indore.

"Will they look at an extra pacer if they feel it is required? So maybe Prince in for one of the spinners. At the same time, genuinely, if I were in the Indian dressing room, I would not change it up too much. I think they are playing a strong XI. Obviously, if you want to play Nitish Kumar Reddy, I don't see how they can fit in anybody. Unless you are resting somebody and the communication is very clear, I don't see why you should change based on this game," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

India to take on the Windies next on October 11

Speaking of the ongoing series, with two matches played, the series stands levelled at 1-1. India won the clash in Lucknow, whereas the West Indies emerged victorious in Ranchi. Furthermore, with the third T20I approaching, the two sides have a chance to take the lead in the series.

It is interesting to note that the third T20I of the series is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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