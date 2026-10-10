Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian batter to achieve massive feat despite India's loss to the West Indies

The ongoing T20I series between India and the West Indies continues with the visitors registering an exceptional victory. The two sides met at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on October 9th, and the Windies managed to chase down a target of 250 runs, thanks to a brilliant ton by skipper Shai Hope.

It is worth noting that the game began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after losing the toss. Opening the innings, star batter Sanju Samson amassed 82 runs to his name, propelling the Men in Blue to a good start to the first innings.

Furthermore, the contributions of Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan saw India post a total of 249 runs in the first innings. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Kishan scored 43 runs in 22 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes to his name.

Doing so, Kishan became the third Indian player in history with the most sixes in a year in T20I cricket. The first three spots are occupied by Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma. Ishan Kishan has now hit 51 sixes to his name in 2026 in T20I cricket.

Players with most sixes in a year in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav – 68 sixes (2022)

Abhishek Sharma - 63 sixes (2026)

Abhishek Sharma - 54 sixes (2025)

Ishan Kishan - 51 sixes (2026)

Suryakumar Yadav – 43 sixes (2023)

India to face the Windies next in Indore

After two T20Is, the series sits with two sides having won a game each. While the Indian team managed to win the first T20I, the West Indies came out on top in the second T20I. With the series levelled at 1-1, the two teams will hope to put in their best effort for the upcoming third T20I.

The sides will meet at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the third T20I of the series. The clash is slated to take place on October 11th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the third T20I. The upcoming game could be crucial for the teams, as a victory could help the side take the lead in the series.

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Shai Hope surpasses Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis in elite list with exceptional ton against India in Ranchi