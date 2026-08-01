Former India cricketer makes massive claim over Washington Sundar ahead of Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

The stage is set for a two-game Test series between India and Sri Lanka. The two sides are slated to take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, and ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the squad for the series.

In the squad, there were several inclusions in the Test squad that were quite new. The likes of Washington Sundar were not picked in the series due to injury problems, and in his place, 33-year-old all-rounder Saransh Jain has been selected owing to his performances in domestic cricket.

Ahead of the series, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about the recent performances of Saransh Jain and how much of a difference he would make in the Indian Test side when compared to Sundar.

“Sri Lanka have quite a few left-handers, so you need a genuine off-spinner. Washington Sundar is not fit, but I think he (Saransh Jain) is a better bowler than Sundar. Washington may be the better batter, but as a bowler, Saransh has real quality. I'm also happy that the selectors looked beyond his age and picked him purely on merit,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I'm not surprised because this guy has been performing consistently in domestic cricket, especially in red-ball cricket. He's a workman-like cricketer who comes in and does his job consistently in the longer format. He's a bit of an old-school spinner. You won't see too many variations from him, but he has the consistency to keep hitting the same spot,” he added.

India look to put in good show in Test series

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is in a perplexing situation regarding the WTC (World Test Championship) cycle. It is interesting to note that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to register seven wins out of their next nine matches if they want to stay in contention to reach the summit clash of the WTC, and they will look to put in a good show as they gear up to take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming series.

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