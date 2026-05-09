Sanju Samson to be named India's next T20I captain? Suryakumar Yadav's form to be monitored: Report

New Delhi:

Team India’s T20I setup could see some major changes being made to the squad with the upcoming Ireland and England series. According to recent reports, star batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to be named India’s next T20I captain, with Suryakumar Yadav being removed from the role due to his recent form.

However, a report by Dainik Jagran stated that Sanju Samson could be the Indian team’s next T20I captain. It is clear that there is tough competition within the Indian T20I setup. The report also stated that Suryakumar Yadav could continue as the T20I captain for Ireland and England. However, this would see Sanju Samson travelling as his deputy.

The year has been brilliant for Sanju Samson. The star batter was exceptional for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite getting minimal chances, Samson made the most of it when it mattered. Putting in some brilliant showings against the West Indies, in the semi-finals against England, and in the final against South Africa.

Furthermore, he has hit two centuries for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 and continues to impress with his performances.

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Could Shreyas Iyer lead India in the Ireland series?

Earllier reports also stated that ace batter Shreyas Iyer could be named India’s next T20I captain. Iyer has been exceptional as a leader for several years now. Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title in 2024, Iyer also led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025 and has been brilliant in the ongoing IPL season as well.

There are high chances that Iyer could be named India’s next T20I captain, and his term could begin as soon as the upcoming Ireland and England series.

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