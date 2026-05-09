Liverpool vs Chelsea live: When and where to watch Premier League clash on TV and stream in India?

Liverpool:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games in the ongoing Premier League season. Liverpool will be taking on Chelsea at Anfield on May 9th. It is worth noting that the clash will be crucial for Liverpool, as they are well in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Interestingly, Liverpool currently occupies fourth place in the league standings. With 35 matches played in the season so far, the side has won 17, drawn 7, and lost 11 matches. They are on the brink of qualification for the Champions League, and they will hope to put in a good show against the out-of-form Chelsea.

On the other hand, Chelsea have had a forgettable season in the Premier League. The side sits in ninth place in the standings with 13 wins, 13 losses and nine draws in 35 games. They will aim to significantly improve as they take on Liverpool as well.

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Liverpool vs Chelsea Broadcast Details

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match?

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday, May 9.

At what time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea football match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

The match between Liverpool vs Chelsea will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea football match online on the JioStar app and website.

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