Finn Allen joins Brendon McCullum, Andre Russell in elite list with stellar century against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi:

The 51st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) saw Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 8th. The game saw Delhi Capitals come in to bat first and post a total of 142 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Finn Allen that propelled KKR to a stellar victory. Opening the innings, Allen scored 100* runs in 47 deliveries and propelled his side to a brilliant victory in the tournament.

It is worth noting that throughout his innings, Allen hit a total of 10 sixes in his innings. Doing so, he joined the likes of Brendon McCullum and Andre Russell in the list of players with the most sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL innings.

Allen now sits in third place on the list. Russell sits in second with 11 sixes, whereas McCullum has 13 sixes to his name.

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Finn Allen gave his take on his performance after the game

After the clash, Finn Allen was awarded the Player of the Match award, and he came forward and talked about his performance in the clash. He talked about how he wanted to play with more responsibility as the side had lost a couple of early wickets.

“Oh, I think, you know, what I've been working on is trying to have more strings to my bow. We obviously lost a couple of early wickets, so I just tried to have a bit of responsibility and get a win on the board for the boys. (Shifting gears?) I mean, like I said, I just tried to knuckle down early. It was still a little bit challenging at the start, Axar bowled really well and restricted us. So like I said, just try to get in strong positions and bat deep,” Allen said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most 6s by a KKR batter in an IPL innings

13 Brendon McCullum vs RCB Bengaluru 2008

11 Andre Russell vs CSK Chennai 2018

10 Finn Allen vs DC Delhi 2026

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