Ryan ten Doeschate provides crucial injury update on Rishabh Pant ahead of Manchester Test Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently came forward and provided an injury update on star wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant after he injured his finger during the third Test of the ongoing England series.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Both sides will take on each other at Old Trafford in Manchester. The clash will kick off from July 23, and it is worth noting that England have registered victories in the first and third tests, whereas India emerged victorious in the second test of the series.

With the fourth Test of the series approaching, many fans have been wondering what India’s lineup could look like in the upcoming game, and it is worth noting that there has been much discussion over the inclusion of star batter Rishabh Pant.

Notably, Rishabh Pant sustained a finger injury in the third Test of the series, and talking of his inclusion, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate took centre stage and revealed that Pant did not participate in the practice session in Beckenham.

"He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you want to keep Rishabh out of the Test, no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test and it's only going to get easier and easier on his finger. Keeping is obviously the last part of the process to make sure he can keep. We don't want to go through that again, where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings. He rested today, hopefully, he is good to go in Manchester,” Ten Doeschate said in the pre-game press conference.

Doeschate heaped praise on India’s batting in the series

Furthermore, Ryan ten Doeschate came forward and hailed the Indian team’s performance with the bat throughout the first three tests of the series so far. Despite admitting that batting collapses have led them to lose games in the series, he did state that the batters have been looking in good touch.

"We feel like the guys have been excellent for a large part of the series. The repetition of losing lots of wickets in a very short space of time has been the key feature of the two losses,” Ten Doeschate said.

Also Read: