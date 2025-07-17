Bangladesh retain winning squad for T20Is against Pakistan Bangladesh have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, starting July 20. The Bangla Tigers haven't made any changes to the squad that recently won the T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh have opted to stick with a settled squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. They put their money on the same group of players as the team recently secured a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka on the latter’s home turf. Meanwhile, the matches against Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24, respectively.

Notably, Bangladesh produced a dominant performance in the final T20I in Colombo, where they chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 133 runs with eight wickets to spare. The victory not only clinched the series but also marked a strong comeback after losing the opening match and the ODI series.

Captain Litton Das led by example, securing the Player of the Series award. He also made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi skipper to lead the team to two T20I series wins away from home. Previously, Bangladesh swept the West Indies 3-0 in December under Litton’s leadership.

Key performers for Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s batting unit showed consistency throughout the Sri Lanka series. Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy were among the key contributors with the bat, while Shamim Hossain and Litton chipped in with valuable runs. The bowling attack was led by offspinner Mahedi Hasan, who took a career-best 4 for 11 in the final T20I of the series. Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman also impressed by maintaining the economy rates below six an over.

The upcoming series offers Bangladesh a chance to improve their record against Pakistan, who have dominated the head-to-head T20I encounters with 19 wins from 22 games. The last time the two teams met in this format, Pakistan secured a clean sweep in Lahore earlier this year.

Heavy monsoon rains in Dhaka could play a role in match preparations, with the condition of the pitches likely to come under scrutiny.

Bangladesh T20I Squad vs Pakistan:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.