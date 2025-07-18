Jos Buttler achieves major T20 milestone with his exceptional knock for Lancashire Star England and Lancashire batter Jos Buttler was exceptional for his side in the recent game against Yorkshire. Scoring 77 runs in the first innings, Buttler went on to become only the second Englishman to achieve a major T20 milestone.

Leeds (England):

Star England batter Jos Buttler captured all the headlines after his recent excellent showing for Lancashire against Yorkshire in a North Group game of the ongoing Vitality Blast 2025. Both sides locked horns at Headingley, Leeds, on July 17, and the game saw Lancashire come in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side opened their innings with Phil Salt and Keaton Jennings scoring 42 and 7 runs, respectively. Looking to build on Salt’s good start, Buttler came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket and put in an exceptional showing. Scoring 77 runs in 46 deliveries, Buttler not only propelled Lancashire to a score of 174 in the first innings, but he also completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.

It is worth noting that Buttler became the second England international to achieve the milestone and the 7th overall player to do so. In 457 T20s, Buttler now has 13,046 runs to his name at an average of 35.74 runs.

Lancashire made quick work of Yorkshire

Speaking of the game between Lancashire and Yorkshire, Jordan Thompson, Jafer Chohan, and Matt Milnes were the highest wicket takers for Yorkshire in the first innings with two wickets each to their names. Dan Moriarty and Will Sutherland took one wicket each as well.

Coming out to chase a target of 175 runs, Yorkshire opened their innings with Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan departing cheaply on scores of 5 and 19, respectively. Abdullah Shafique aimed at stabilising the innings as he amassed 54 runs in 34 deliveries; however, his knock was not enough to propel Yorkshire towards a win.

The remaining middle order failed to make an impact on the game as Lancashire’s bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the side. James Anderson and Chris Green were the highest wicket-takers in the second innings with three wickets each to their names. Luke Wood took two wickets, with Tom Aspinwall and Jack Blatherwick striking once as Lancashire won the game by 21 runs.

