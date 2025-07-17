Would love to play India in first game and Australia in the final: Italy's Joe Burns on big T20 WC dreams Italy skipper and former Australian batter, Joe Burns, admitted that the T20 World Cup 2026 qualification was yet to sink in for him and his boys as the European nation achieved what no Italian side had done before and is getting ready for the big stage.

New Delhi:

Australian-Italian cricketer Joe Burns, after leading the country of his origin to their maiden T20 World Cup, wants to take on the big boys India and Australia while admitting that it hasn't sunk in yet. Burns, who made the decision a couple of years ago to move to Italy, did so with the aim to make the European nation part of a world event and mentioned that it may still take a month or so for everyone to realise that it has happened.

"Still very surreal, even hearing you say it there. It's yet to sink in but just really proud of the group," Burns told Adam Peacock on Willow Talk Podcast. "A lot of effort goes into it; it's not a day or two's preparation, it's months and years of dreaming and believing, prepping for those moments. In a game of cricket, when things seem to come off, it's almost a surprise at times. It's very satisfying when everything kind of goes to plan from Day 1 of the tournament," Burns added.

Italy won five out of five in the sub-regional qualifiers to get through to the European Qualifiers and managed to win two out of four games there, the big one being against Scotland, one of the two big sides in the tournament. Italy's game against Jersey was washed out but that helped them afford a close defeat to the hosts, Netherlands and eventually qualify.

Burns, who has represented Australia in 23 Tests and six ODIs, was keen to take on the big boys like India, who are the co-hosts of the next T20 World Cup, and his former country, he hoped, in the final, to really stamp their authority in the tournament.

"For any country that goes to their first World Cup, I think you want to be on the big stage, you want to be centre court. I'd love to get India [in] Game 1 in India. Love to get Australia in a World Cup final, ideally. But just looking forward to the experience. I haven't played in a World Cup. It's Italy's first World Cup. We want to go there, prepare well, but we're excited for the opportunity to lay down a flag on the world stage and there's no better way than to play the biggest countries and in the big moments," Burns added.

15 teams have been confirmed for the next T20 World Cup already with three from the East Asia-Pacific and two from the African qualifiers yet to be decided.