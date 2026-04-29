Ryan Rickelton smacks fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history vs SRH, check full list

Mumbai:

Ryan Rickelton smacked the fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Tilak Varma and Sanath Jayasuriya held the record, having hit a 45-ball century in the 2003 and 2008 seasons, respectively. Rickelton bettered that with a 44-ball ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history:

MI Players Balls taken for century Ryan Rickelton 44 balls Tilak Varma 45 balls Sanath Jayasuriya 45 balls Cameron Green 47 balls Suryakumar Yadav 49 balls

He wreaked havoc in the middle, dominating the proceedings from early on. He stitched a 93-run partnership with Will Jacks for the first wickets and then, wickets fell like a house of cards, but nothing changed Rickelton’s approach. After reaching the milestone, he celebrated like Chris Gayle, putting his helmet on top of the bat and then raising it.

More to follow..