Rohit Sharma injury update: Hardik Pandya shares MI star's fitness status ahead of SRH clash in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma missed out yet again as the Mumbai Indians take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. This is the fourth match in a row that the former MI skipper misses out on.

Rohit picked up a hamstring injury during his team's clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 and has been on the sidelines since then. Meanwhile, MI skipper Hardik Pandya dropped a major update on Rohit.

What is Rohit Sharma's injury update?

During the toss against the SRH, MI skipper Hardik revealed that Rohit is still not fit to go as he is 'not up to the mark'. He stated that the former skipper will need another couple of matches before being able to hit the ground running. "Rohit will need a couple more games; he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," Hardik said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Rohit has been working his way back, as he was seen training with the squad on Tuesday at the Wankhede. He focused on light warm-ups and running sessions but did not take part in a batting stint.

MI miss Quinton de Kock, Santner too

Meanwhile, MI are also without Quinton de Kock and Mitchell Santner for this game, with the latter being ruled out from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. De Kock is out of this game due a wrist issue, Hardik revealed as Ryan Rickelton comes in for him. "Mitchell (Santner) was unfortunate, and so was Quinny today. He just did something to his wrist. We have a couple of changes for this team. Ryan (Rickelton) comes in place of Quinny. We've got Robin Minz," Hardik said. Meanwhile, SRH made just one change as Harsh Dubey came in for Shivang Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel

Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa