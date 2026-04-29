Riyan Parag vaping row: Jail or fine? BCCI likely to take strict action against RR captain

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking e-cigarettes in the dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026. The video of the same has gone viral on social media and BCCI has reacted strongly in response. A source close to the Indian Express informed that they have sought an explanation from the cricketer and after which, they will be taking action.

In the meantime, Parag can face imprisonment up to one year and/or a Rs one lakh fine for a first-time offence, as PTI reported. A source also informed that BCCI will be forced to act in this case, as vaping is illegal as per Indian law.

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act," said a well-placed IPL source.

What does the law say?

As per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, "no person shall, directly or indirectly, (i) produce or manufacture or import or export or transport or sell or distribute electronic cigarettes, whether as a complete product or any part thereof; and (ii) advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in any advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes. No person, being the owner or occupier or having the control or use of any place shall, knowingly permit it to be used for storage of any stock of electronic cigarettes.”

Dressing room privacy

During the Captains' Meet before the season commenced, the players raised the issue of privacy in the dressing room. They complained that the cameras pan to the dressing room during the live broadcast and can catch them in awkward moments. However, BCCI officials dismissed the complaint, stating ‘that is up to the broadcaster and not the BCCI to decide over cameras showing the feed from the dressing room.’

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