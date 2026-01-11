Ryan Rickelton achieves major milestone with stellar century against Joburg Super Kings Star MI Cape Town batter Ryan Rickelton put in an excellent performance in the first innings of the SA20 clash against Joburg Super Kings. Scoring a brilliant century, Rickelton became the only player in SA20 history with two tons to his name.

Game 20 of the ongoing SA20 2025-26 saw MI Cape Town taking on Joburg Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 10. The game belonged to Cape Town batter Ryan Rickelton.

It is worth noting that the clash began with MICT coming in to bat first, and Rickelton put in an exceptional performance. Opening the innings for his side, Rickelton scored 113 runs in 60 deliveries, helping his side post a total of 234 runs on the board in the first innings.

It is interesting to note that scoring the ton, Rickelton became the only player in SA20 history with two tons to his name. In 32 matches in the tournament, the South Africa star batter has amassed 1,329 runs to his name and continued to showcase his brilliance in the competition.

MICT registered comfortable win against JSK

Speaking of the game between MICT and JSK, the side saw Cape Town scoring a total of 234 runs. Defending the total, the side managed to limit Joburg to just 198 runs in the second innings. George Linde and Kagiso Rabada were the star performers with the ball in hand, taking two wickets each.

Corbin Bosch took one wicket as well. Winning the game, Ryan Rickelton received the Player of the Match award for his exuberant century. He came forward and gave his take on the performance.

“Great win, great night out and a great partnership with Rassie. Nice to do it at my real home ground...a special night, really chuffed to get a win. I was thinking about live celebrations, saw KL Rahul do it in IPL. I don't know why that was on top of my mind but it came out the way it did,” Ryan Rickelton said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

