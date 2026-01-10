Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series vs New Zealand, know why Star India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, owing to an abdominal injury. BCCI is yet to provide a statement on the nature of the injury.

Vadodara:

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11, due to an abdominal injury. The 28-year-old experienced discomfort on the right side of his abdomen while batting in the nets and received immediate medical attention. It was later confirmed that he would miss the series. The BCCI is expected to share a detailed update on Pant’s condition ahead of the first ODI or after the toss at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Notably, the southpaw spent nearly an hour in the nets and just shortly ahead of his scheduled exit, the ball stuck him near the waist and the cricketer seemed to be in extreme discomfort. He was on his knees before being taken to the pavilion.

Who can replace Rishabh Pant in the ODI set-up?

In the meantime, Pant’s selection was subjected to immense scrutiny as his numbers in white-ball cricket don’t reflect his past glory. Despite so, the team management trusted him with the role of the backup keeper of KL Rahul. Now, in his absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to earn a call-up to the set-up.

Kishan played his last ODI game against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, when Shubman Gill was out injured. In the last couple of years, he has been out of India’s scheme of things, but only returned recently, when he was named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Now, even though Kishan has proven himself as a top-order batter, having scored a double-century in ODI previously, he has moved down the order and played at number six in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He wanted to challenge for KL Rahul’s spot in the team and now has the perfect opportunity to do so, with the team management keeping a close eye on his development.

For Pant, the road to his return to the ODI set-up could be long, especially if Kishan impresses the team management.