ICC Chairman Jay Shah to review Bangladesh situation in high-profile meeting with BCCI officials ICC Chair Jay Shah will meet BCCI officials in Vadodara to address Bangladesh’s reluctance to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh demands man-to-man security for all members, citing national pride, while ICC seeks a solution preserving tournament integrity.

Vadodara:

ICC Chair Jay Shah is preparing for crucial discussions with BCCI officials on Sunday in Vadodara to address the growing standoff with the Bangladesh Cricket Board regarding the T20 World Cup 2026. Shah will meet on the sidelines of the first India vs New Zealand ODI, where he is present as a special invitee of the Baroda Cricket Association. The issue, which began as a standard request, has now evolved into a delicate diplomatic and cricketing challenge.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board initially requested a change of venue, suggesting Sri Lanka as an alternative to India. However, subsequent communications made clear that the concerns extended beyond logistics. The board highlighted national pride, reportedly in response to the fallout over Mustafizur Rahman’s sudden IPL exit, and demanded man-to-man security for every member of its World Cup contingent if travel to India proceeded. This requirement covered players, coaches, support staff, and officials alike.

The crucial role that Jay Shah will play

Shah faces a multi-layered challenge. As per NDTV, his first task is internal: reviewing the existing tournament and security plan with the BCCI and the ICC operations team. This involves identifying where Bangladesh feels its concerns were overlooked and whether previous ICC communications seemed procedural rather than empathetic. However, paper reviews alone cannot resolve the issue.

The tougher task will be direct engagement with the Bangladesh board to shape a plan that they can accept without feeling pressured. Any solution must allow Dhaka to retain agency, whether through clearly defined security guarantees, transparent communication, or flexibility in match logistics, while ensuring the tournament’s integrity remains intact.

The stakes are high. Bangladesh has qualified for the World Cup, and excluding them would trigger a legal and political minefield, requiring a vote by the ICC Board and potentially straining relations within the Asian Cricket Council. The situation is further complicated by internal resistance in Bangladesh. Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul has publicly opposed the current plan, framing the matter as an affront to national pride.

As things stand, Jay Shah’s role is critical. He must act not as the face of Indian cricket but as a neutral arbiter for global cricket, lowering tensions and rebuilding trust to ensure Bangladesh’s participation in the marquee event while safeguarding the integrity of the tournament.