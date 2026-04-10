RR vs RCB weather report: How will weather in Guwahati fare for IPL 2026 game 16?

Guwahati:

Game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, and being the two most in-form sides in the tournament at the moment, the clash promises to be an exciting affair.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals currently top the IPL 2026 standings. With three wins in three matches, the side is currently unbeaten and, to the surprise of many, has come forth as the side to beat in the ongoing IPL edition.

On the other hand, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been brilliant in the IPL 2026 as well. Having won both of the games that they have played, RCB will aim to maintain their unbeaten run again, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against Rajasthan Royals.

Guwahati weather report:

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to clear up by the time of the game in Guwahati. While there is rain anticipated in the city from 2-3 PM, the weather is anticipated to be clear at the time of the game, with 3 per cent rain predicted at the time of the clash.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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