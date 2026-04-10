'Fantastic effort': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on Mukul Choudhary after swashbuckling knock against KKR

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants registered another brilliant victory in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 15th game of the tournament, Lucknow emerged victorious at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, defeating KKR by three wickets.

The clash began with Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first and posting a total of 181 runs. Aiming to chase down the target, it was the performance of LSG’s Mukul Choudhary that helped them register the victory.

Coming out to bat in the middle order, Choudhary scored 54* runs in 27 deliveries and helped his side register the win. LSG chased down the target off the final ball, and after the game, skipper Rishabh Pant came forward and heaped praise on Mukul’s performance.

"When we see him (Mukul) in the nets, when you see someone, you can see that, but when you do it in the match, it just feels amazing. Yeah, like I don't have words to describe. It's just overwhelmed from the match, but what a fantastic effort,” Rishabh Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Definitely. One thing I made sure that, personally, sometimes the trust and, when you believe in someone as a player, as a captain, they have a trust of the management, a player can do wonders, having that trust, I think definitely plays a big role,” he added.

LSG to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, after winning back-to-back matches in the tournament, the Rishabh Pant-led side will be taking on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the 19th game of the tournament on April 12.

Finally finding their form, it could be interesting to see how LSG fares against GT, who will be coming into the game on the back of a victory as well.

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