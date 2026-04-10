RR vs RCB: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 16

Guwahati:

The stage is set for game 16 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. It is safe to say that Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the two most in-form sides in the ongoing IPL season.

With the two sides all set to lock horns, there will be several player battles that could stand out for the fans. There will be many big names that will take centre stage as RR and RCB lock horns in Guwahati. The likes of Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and many more will aim to put in their best performance.

Ahead of the game, let us have a look at three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between RR and RCB.

1. Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli has often struggled against Sandeep Sharma in the IPL. Over the years, Kohli has faced Sandeep across 18 innings in the IPL. In the 18 innings, Kohli has amassed 132 runs to his name and has been dismissed 7 times. He maintains an average of 18.825 runs.

2. Devdutt Padikkal vs Ravindra Jadeja

Another battle to watch out for could be between RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja. Padikkal has been in good form of late, and he will look to cause more damage to RR as he takes on his former side once more. Padikkal has faced Jadeja across five innings. In those five innings, he has scored 44 runs and has been dismissed once.

3. Rajat Patidar vs Ravi Bishnoi

Rajast Patidar and Ravi Bishnoi will aim to put in a good show against one another as well. Patidar has faced Bishnoi across three innings so far, where he has scored 45 runs and has not been dismissed. However, with the kind of form that Bishnoi is in, it could be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming game.

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