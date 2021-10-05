RR vs MI Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RR captain Sanju Samson (left) with MI counterpart Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. The wrinkles on Rohit Sharma's forehead and the grumpy look on his face are telling a tale that is unheard of in the MI contingent till now.

As both sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at the RR vs MI squad updates and head to head stats:

Squads

Rajasthan Royals, to their advantage, have no injury concerns as well after the side had to make extensive changes in the squad in overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulling out of the tournament.

RR squad Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips.

Mumbai Indians have no latest injury concerns with Arjun Tendulkar being the last player to leave the camp with an injury. The southpaw bowler was replaced by Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh.

MI squad Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Simarjeet Singh

