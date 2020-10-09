IPL 2020: RR send DC to bat first after winning toss; Andrew Tye makes debut for RR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RR skipper Steve Smith with DC counterpart Shreyas Iyer.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has opted to field first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals in Match 23 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Friday.

The match is important for both the sides as DC will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table in a neck-to-neck battle with defending champions Mumbai Indians while RR will look to get back in the reckoning for the title after sitting in the bottom half of the table with three back-to-back defeats.

Smith has decided to reshuffle his pace bowlers with Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron coming in the line-up for Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot respectively. This will be Tye's first game for RR as he plied his trade with KXIP earlier.

"We are gonna have a bowl. Looks a good surface and we want to chase it down. We are confident about our set-up and we need to get off a better start with the bat. We made two changes. Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran out and Andrew Tye and Varun Aaron in," said Smith after winning the toss.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has decided not to mess with his winning combinations as he is not sure how the Sharjah pitch is going to react after a number of matches being played on the surface.

"I guess there could be a little bit of turn and anything can happen. We are going with the same team. Everyone is looking forward to cementing their place and all the players have great potential to win games and I'm really proud of my team," he said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

