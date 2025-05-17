Roston Chase named West Indies' new Test skipper Cricket West Indies took centre stage and announced that all-rounder Roston Chase would be the side's new captain in the longest format. It is worth noting that Chase last played a Test match more than two years ago.

New Delhi:

In a major development for Cricket West Indies (CWI), the board took centre stage and announced that 33-year-old all-rounder Roston Chase will be their new skipper in Test cricket. He will be leading the Windies in the longest format in his 50th Test match.

It is worth noting that his last game in the format came more than two years ago when the side took on South Africa in Johannesburg. Ever since then, the Windies have played 13 Test matches. Interestingly, Chase has previously led the West Indies in one ODI and one T20I each.

For his first series as the captain in Test cricket, the star all-rounder will be taking on Australia, when they take on the side from June 25. Cricket West Indies took centre stage and revealed that Roston Chase was one of the six players who were shortlisted to lead the Windies in Tests. John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, and Warrican were the other five candidates.

After the appointment, CWI president Kishore Swallow took centre stage and talked about the board’s selection process for their new skipper. "This selection process is one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking we have undertaken, I am deeply impressed by the professionalism, objectivity, and strategic thinking that shaped the final decision. It sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket,” Swallow was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, the side’s head coach Daren Sammy also came forward and talked about Chase’s appointment as captain. "I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him--we're building something special,” Sammy said.

With both Australia and the West Indies kicking off the brand new World Test Championship cycle by taking on each other, both teams will be hoping for a good performance in the upcoming matches.