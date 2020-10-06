IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma surpasses Suresh Raina's incredible feat; inches closer to MS Dhoni

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rohit Sharma.

An experienced campaigner of Indian Premier League like Rohit Sharma is always a step away from breaking a record; all thanks to his incredible batting prowess and ability to be an exceptional leader of Mumbai Indians.

And on Wednesday when the five-time IPL champion took the field against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, he surpassed Suresh Raina’s feat of playing the second-most matches in the cash-rich league.

This was Sharma’s 194th outing in the IPL, one more than Suresh Raina’s 193, which up until the last week was the record of most matches played before MS Dhoni took over and now holds the record with 195 matches.

The player might have endured on and off form in the IPL this season with consistency not being his true friend in IPL 2020, which began after a long break in the UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic.

But if shots flow of his bat on the night, Rohit will have another shot at breaching another record of Suresh Raina on the day if he manages to score half century on the night.

Both the players have scored 38 half-centuries in the tournament over the years.

If Rohit scores a fifty against Royals, he would surpass Raina to become the Indian player with most fifties in IPL (39). Overall, he would remain at the 2nd position behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who has scored 45 fifties so far.

And if add further 32 runs to his tally then he will reach the 9000-run mark in T20 cricket.

