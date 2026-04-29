Riyan Parag captured vaping inside Rajasthan Royals' dressing room as fresh controversy erupts | Watch

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals registered an emphatic victory against Punjab Kings in the 40th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Led by Riyan Parag, Royals ended Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in the tournament. putting in an exceptional performance.

However, despite the victory, it was Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag who captured the limelight. It is worth noting that in a fresh controversy, Parag was captured vaping in the dressing room of his team. The clip of the same quickly went viral all over social media.

His actions could see him land in trouble, as smoking is strictly prohibited inside dressing rooms and across stadium premises. Furthermore, with the status of e-cigarettes in India, the matter is further complicated.

Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of e-cigarettes and vapes are banned. Any violation may attract strict penalties, which can even lead to imprisonment or hefty fines.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak in IPL 2026; Openers, Ferreira steal show

Riyan Parag opened up after helping RR defeat PBKS

After securing the victory against Punjab Kings, Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. He opened up on his side’s woes in the middle order throughout the season so far and how good it felt to have the middle order finish the game.

“The concerns were apart from us, was from everyone else. Everyone watching, everyone commentating. That was their concerns, not our concerns. We trust our players and their abilities a lot. When the middle-order doesn't fire, the openers, number three and the lower order have to like pick it up,” Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When the middle-order fires and someone from the top doesn't get runs or goes at a slower rate, we pick it up. So as a team, I feel we have confidence and trust in every one of them. All the reasons and all the worries are outside, not for us,” he added.

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