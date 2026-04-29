'Exceptional performance': Shreyas Iyer hails Rajasthan Royals after facing first defeat of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 40th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides met in Mullanpur on April 28, and Royals became the first team in the ongoing season to hand Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings came in to bat first and posted a total of 222 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, Rajasthan Royals won the game by six wickets thanks to their batting heroics.

After the win, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the performance that Rajasthan Royals put in. He hailed the performance that Royals put in as well.

"I thought 224 on the board was a brilliant score. Kudos to the batsmen, the way they came up and they went against the bowlers. I think it was an exceptional performance, especially on this wicket, which was a bit tacky and slow. And I think we fell a bit short in our bowling, in terms of execution,” Rajasthan Royals said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there. And also, they had tremendous partnership in the middle, especially by Ferreira and Shubham Dubey coming in and scoring those crucial runs at the end,” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2026 points table after PBKS' first loss of season as top four begins to take shape

Punjab Kings to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Punjab Kings’ schedule, the table topper, after facing a loss against Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 46th game of the tournament on May 3. Having registered their first loss of the season, Punjab Kings will look to get back to business and get back to winning ways.

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