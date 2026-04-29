New Zealand Cricket announces squad for upcoming Women's T20 WC 2026, Amelia Kerr set to lead

New Delhi:

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee event is all set to kick off on June 12, and the sides will look to put in a good showing in the upcoming tournament.

It is worth noting that Amelia Kerr will lead New Zealand women in the World Cup with the likes of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday and many more stars in the squad as well.

It is interesting to note that this will be the final international campaign for Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, and Sophie Devine. After several years of service to New Zealand cricket.

Furthermore, Kerr, after a stellar campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, will hope for another good showing in the upcoming edition of the tournament and will hope to put in another good performance this time around.

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Coach Ben Sawyer gave his take on the squad

With the squad announcement, New Zealand women’s head coach Ben Sawyer took centre stage and congratulated the players who have been selected and how big an honour it is to go to the World Cup.

“Congratulations to all players selected. Any time you’re chosen to represent your country on the world stage it’s an honour, but World Cups hold an elevated level of importance, and I’m certain everyone can’t wait to get on the plane,” Sawyer was quoted as saying by ICC.

“It’s going to be an extra special time, it’s going to be an extra special time for Izzy and Nensi with it being their first World Cup. They’ve comfortably taken to international cricket this summer and should both have confidence heading into this next challenge,” he added.

New Zealand squad: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

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