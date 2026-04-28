Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Ajinkya Rahane in major RR record during impressive fifty against PBKS

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed former captain Ajinkya Rahane in a major record for his franchise in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday, April 28. Jaiswal slammed an impressive fifty during RR's clash against the Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Jaiswal hit a strong 27-ball 51 as he and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the visitors off to a flier with a 51-run opening wicket stand that came off just 20 balls. While Sooryavanshi departed on 43 off just 16 balls in the fourth over, Jaiswal carried on for longer and made 51 before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over.

With his fifty, Jaiswal surpassed Ajinkya Rahane in a major IPL record. This was the RR opener's 20th fifty-plus score for the Royals, which is now the third most. Only Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are ahead of him now.

Most 50-plus scores for RR in IPL:

25 - Jos Buttler (82 inns)

25 - Sanju Samson (144 inns)

20 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 inns)*

19 - Ajinkya Rahane (93 inns)

16 - Shane Watson (76 inns)

Sooryavanshi creates IPL history

Teenage prodigy Sooryavanshi added another feather to his cap as he created IPL history during the clash in New Chandigarh. During his knock, the RR opener achieved a huge IPL record. With his 43, Sooryavanshi touched the 400-run margin in IPL 2026, and he did so in just 167 balls. The 167 deliveries that Sooryavanshi took to breach the 400-run mark are the fewest any player has taken to hit 400 runs in a single IPL season.

Sooryavanshi's blitz sets things for RR

Sooryavanshi put the bowlers to the sword. He smashed Arshdeep for two fours and a six in the first over, which went for 15 runs. The 15-year-old took on Ferguson for two sixes and a four in a 17-run over before hitting two more boundaries in a 12-run third over. RR were at 50 after 3.1 overs when he departed, slicing a low full toss to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi downs huge IPL record after whirlwind 43 against RR in New Chandigarh