Rajasthan Royals surpass RCB, SRH in elite list after breaking Punjab Kings' unbeaten run in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Game 40 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides locked horns in Mullanpur on April 29, and the game saw Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

Coming in to bat first, Punjab managed to post a total of 222 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase down the target, thanks to the performances of the batter, RR managed to chase the target in 19.2 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

With the win, Royals surpassed the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the list of teams with the most successful 200+ run chases in the IPL. It is worth noting that both SRH and RCB have five wins each in PL history while chasing 200+.

RR are now tied with Mumbai Indians with six wins while chasing 200+ in the IPL. Punjab Kings sit at the top of the list with 10 wins to their name while chasing the huge target.

Riyan Parag gave his take on the win

After propelling his side to a brilliant performance, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag took centre stage and talked about how he was treating the clash against Punjab as just another normal game, and their strategy was to not overthink.

"I think as a team, what we've discussed right before the start of the tournament, I feel we treat this as a game. I know everything around it, it has a lot of value, but for us, I think it's again, when we lost last game, it was about the mistakes, the errors, what we did well. Same thing today. I thought we could have restricted them for a little lower, but then the batters picked up the slack. But yeah, next game, I feel moving forward, we discuss about this, review it, and then move forward,” Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: