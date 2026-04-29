King Charles roasts Trump at White House dinner with witty history joke, says 'you'de be speaking French'

New Delhi:

At a formal dinner hosted at the White House, King Charles III and US President Donald Trump shared a light-hearted exchange that mixed diplomacy with humour. While both leaders highlighted the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States, the evening also featured sharp historical jokes that drew laughter from guests.

Royal jibe on language and history

In one of the most talked-about moments of the night, King Charles joked that Americans might have been speaking French today if not for British involvement in early North American history.

Referring to Trump’s past remarks about Europe’s wartime dependence on the US, the King said, “You recently commented that if it were not for the United States, Europe would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French,” prompting loud laughter in the room.

His comment referenced the colonial-era rivalry between Britain and France before American independence.

The King continued his playful remarks by recalling lesser-known episodes of shared history. He referred to the Burning of Washington in 1814, when British forces attacked the city during the War of 1812, joking about it as a failed “real estate redevelopment” of the White House.

He also made a light comment about the Boston Tea Party, saying the evening was “a considerable improvement” on the historic protest against British taxation.

Trump responds with his own jokes

President Trump responded in a similarly humorous tone, focusing more on domestic politics.

He praised King Charles for his address to the US Congress, joking that the monarch had managed to do what he himself could not get Democrats to stand and applaud.

Diplomacy and shared history

Beyond the humour, both leaders emphasised the long-standing bond between their countries. King Charles marked 250 years since American independence, describing the UK–US relationship as “one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

He also urged both nations to resist inward-looking politics and continue strengthening global cooperation.

While the dinner touched on serious global issues, including tensions over conflicts in Iran, the evening was largely defined by humour, history, and diplomatic warmth showcasing a rare blend of statecraft and light-hearted exchange on the world stage.

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