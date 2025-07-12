Rishabh Pant breaks Viv Richards' elite record against England in Tests Rishabh Pant broke the record of Viv Richards for most sixes against England in Test cricket history. The India keeper-batter surpassed the former West Indies international in the third Test against England at the iconic Lord's.

London:

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant now holds the record for most sixes against England in Test cricket history. He broke the record of legendary Viv Richards, who had hit 34 sixes against the Three Lions in the longest format of the game. Pant, who had a terrific time in the third Test at Lord’s, smacked two sixes during his stay at the crease to surpass Richards for the record. Pant has now hit 36 sixes against England in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing series, but he will be disappointed with the run out that cost him a wicket at Lord’s. Things were going as per the plan for the visiting time, as Pant was batting on 74, but on the final over before Lunch, he attempted for a quick run, which would have allowed KL Rahul to complete his century before the break.

However, Pant couldn’t complete the run as England captain Ben Stokes collected the ball well and threw it directly to the stumps, which sent him packing. The Haridwar-born was disappointed with the effort as India were reduced to 248/4 before Lunch.

Rahul completes his ton

Rahul became the first Indian opener to hit two Test centuries at the iconic Lord’s. He is also the second Indian cricketer after Dilip Vengsarkar to hit two or more centuries at the venue. The Mangalore-born showed extreme composure and played to his merit, but soon after reaching the milestone, he fell into Shoaib Bashir’s trap.

He seemed to be the one in form, but his wicket might hurt India in the middle. Meanwhile, England’s lower middle order bothered India as Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse scored a half-century each. The visitors will also be hoping for the same and take an important lead in the third Test.