Reverse swing will play a key role in Test series in Pakistan: Kagiso Rabada

Returning to action after recovering from an injury, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Wednesday said reverse swing will play a key role in what he expects to be a challenging Test series against Pakistan beginning here on January 26.

South Africa will now play two Tests against Pakistan at Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), followed by a three-match T20I series at Lahore, beginning from February 11.

"We are expecting the bounce to be low and not much lateral movement so we think reverse swing will play a role in the series and we will have to bowl a straighter line," Rabada said in a video released by Cricket South Africa.

"We all know that Pakistan will come fighting at us so it will be a challenging series. It would be nice to return home with the winners trophy."

The 25-year-old, who has used reverse swing with great expertise to take wickets in his Test haul of 197 scalps, said the biggest challenge will be to adjust to the different and unfamiliar conditions.

Rabada, who last played a Test match in January 2020 against England and was injured after playing in a T20 against the same side last November, said he enjoys most the challenge of playing Test cricket.

"Test cricket challenges you in every way and in different conditions. I also love playing ODIs and T20 but these days pitches in white ball cricket are the same and good for batting leading to high-scoring games," he said.

"In Test cricket the conditions, the pitches they all challenge you and you have to adjust and change tactics as the game progresses.

"You have to work out ways to be on top of your game and it is challenging mentally and physically. Because the intensity levels change all the time. It is very rewarding to win test matches."

South Africa is touring Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years and Rabada said he was happy to tour the country which has a rich cricket culture, having produced some great players.

"Its good to be playing in this area of the world knowing their cricket history and culture," he said.

Rabada said he will definitely miss the crowds in Pakistan but it will not affect their performance.

"They (crowd) add to the theatrics, excitement and bring cooler and drama to the game. But I don't think the competition or intensity level is going to drop in this series because of no crowds."

South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Rabada said he has faith in the security arrangements put in place for the players.

"I have faith in their security in the way it has been implemented. I think I feel quite safe. I feel I can focus on cricket and I think the PCB has done a great job in showing we are safe, obviously not an ideal situation, also keeping in mind the Covid situation."

South Africa had won the test series when they last toured Pakistan in 2007.