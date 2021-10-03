Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to secure a berth in the playoffs when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 on Sunday. RCB are only one win away from securing a final-four berth.

PBKS, meanwhile, received a boost with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, but another loss in this season could put them out of the race for playoff qualification.

As both the sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at the squads and head-to-head stats for RCB vs PBKS.

Squads

The Royal Challengers Bangalore boast of a full strength squad (in UAE), with no major injuries yet. The side benched Kyle Jamieson in their previous game for England's George Garton, but Jamieson could return against PBKS.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, lost Chris Gayle ahead of their game against KKR after the West Indian left the bio-secure bubble for personal reasons. Fabian Allen, the West Indian who replaced him in the side, was also seen limping during the KKR game and could be doubtful for the match against RCB.

However, the side received a boost with the arrival of opener Mayank Agarwal.

PBKS Squad: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis

Head to Head

Matches Played: 27

RCB Won: 12

PBKS Won: 15