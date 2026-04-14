RCB vs LSG Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB have played some phenomenal cricket in the competition and the captain himself has led by example, amassing 195 runs in four matches, at a blistering strike rate of 214.28. He is also the fourth-leading run-scorer of the tournament.

In the previous game against Mumbai Indians, RCB produced a quality and compact performance. Phil Salt returned to form with a blistering 73, while Virat Kohli and Patidar scored a half-century each. Bowling is one area that could get better and for the same reason, Josh Hazlewood returns to the playing XI, replacing Jacob Duff. Apart from that, the franchise wouldn’t beat themselves up too much as they have been a consistent side in the tournament.

Lucknow, on the other hand, will see the much-awaited return of Mayank Yadav. Director of Cricket Tom Moody has already confirmed the development. However, their main focus on improvement will be the batting department. Mitchell Marsh hasn’t fired so far in the tournament, while Aiden Markram has blown hot and cold. The same could be said about keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Batting at number five, Nicholas Pooran too has been a ghost of his past. Whether it’s a rough patch or him being rusty in the absence of international cricket is something that needs to be studied. The bowling department, however, is going well and doesn’t really need many changes. Now, it needs to be seen what he brings to the table.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will heavily assist the batters. It’s a high-scoring venue and hence, another such contest is anticipated. Bowling first is always ideal as the wicket only gets better. There could be slight dew as well. Usually, no score is really safe, but the team batting first will hope to score at least 225 runs to give themselves a chance.

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