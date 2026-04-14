CSK's old-school spin dominance does the trick vs Kolkata in bottom-of-the-table clash

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 marquee clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two bottom-of-the-table teams had the perfect opportunity to find some momentum and in that manner, CSK would be happy but there still remains plenty of room for improvement from the hosts for the night.

Batting first, Chennai had a perfect start, with Sanju Samson dominating the proceedings. However, sooner rather than later, Ruturaj Gaikwad walked back to the pavilion, continuing his poor run of form in the competition. Batting at number three, Ayush Mhatre managed to keep up with the momentum, joining Samson in the thrashing fest. The duo stitched a partnership of 47 runs before Mhatre departed for 38 runs off 17 balls.

Samson departed for 48 runs and that put pressure on CSK’s middle order. Dewald Brevis showed some mettle, adding 41, but there was little support from the others. KKR’s bowlers, particularly Kartik Tyagi, bowled brilliantly in the death, restricting the hosts to 192 runs, which looked great, given that CSK were cruising to 220 runs at one stage. KKR’s spinners, Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy, had a great game as well and that was arguably the only positive for the side.

KKR’s fault in the stars

In an interesting move, Narine was promoted to the top of the order as he paired with Finn Allen. However, that didn’t work as the New Zealand international departed for just one run. With that, his time might be up, especially with Tim Seifert waiting in the wings. Narine, his opening partner, too struggled in the middle, but added 24.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane demoted himself to three and struggled heavily with the bat. He added just 28 runs in 22 balls, while KKR’s leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, added 27. Cameron Green batted at number five and registered a golden duck and following which, KKR’s hopes were killed.

Rinku Singh, who arrived at the tournament with massive expectations, also flopped heavily, scoring just six runs off 12 balls, at a strike rate of only 50. The pressure eventually fell on Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh, but they failed to take the team home, as the team suffered an embarrassing 32-run defeat.

Notably, the most impressive part was CSK’s spin dominance. Over the years, the surface at Chepauk changed significantly to a batting paradise and that played a part in the team losing their authority. However, after a while, the spinners once again found support from the surface and that played a huge role in their win. Noor Ahmed starred the night with a three-wicket haul, while Akeal Hosein did a fantastic job too.

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