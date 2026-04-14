Virat Kohli injury update: Will RCB talisman play in IPL 2026 clash against LSG in Bengaluru?

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli trained with the team on the eve of the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy on Wednesday, April 15. Kohli gears up for the next match after picking up an ankle injury during RCB's away fixture against the Mumbai Indians on April 12. He went off the field for MI's chase in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli seems to have brushed aside concerns about his ankle injury as he batted in the nets without discomfort. He had a 45-minute net session across three batting stints, facing bowlers and also the throwdown specialists. However, the 37-year-old was seen with a strapping on his left leg.

Kohli left the field during the second innings

Kohli anchored the innings for RCB as he made a 38-ball 50 batting first. Kohli did not take the field in the second innings and was seen sitting in the dressing room during MI's chase. RCB went on to win the game pretty easily in the end by 18 runs while defending 240.

Krunal, Patidar speak on Kohli

Team all-rounder Krunal Pandya opened on Kohli after the win, stating that the former skipper should be fine. "I mean, I have not spoken to the physio yet, but I think he'll be fine," Pandya said after the match. Krunal also spoke on Kohli's innings of 50 from 38 balls, which got under a bit of scrutiny due to the strike rate. "I mean, I have not spoken to the physio yet, but I think he'll be fine," Krunal said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar also spoke about Kohli right after the match. "I don't know, but I feel he's okay right now," Patidar said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB look to mow LSG with their heavy batting line-up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again bank on their explosive batting lineup as they aim to overcome an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants side and break away from the mid-table congestion in their IPL clash on Wednesday. RCB are currently placed third with six points, while four other teams sit just behind them on four points each. The Bengaluru side trails table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by two points and are one point behind Punjab Kings.