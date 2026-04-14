Mayank Yadav 'ready to go' in IPL 2026 clash against RCB, says LSG cricket director Tom Moody

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants global director of cricket Tom Moody confirmed that tearaway fast bowler Mayank Yadav is 'ready to go' as they gear up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15. Yadav has been on the sidelines this season, not due to an injury, but due to bowling load, Moody stated.

"Mayank is ready to go. He didn't come into our thinking early in the tournament because he was still a little underdone. Not from a fitness point of view - his fitness was good - but in terms of bowling loads and feeling comfortable at the crease," LSG global director of cricket Tom Moody said on the eve of the RCB vs LSG clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mayank's journey in the IPL has been marred by injuries. He played in four matches in IPL 2024 before getting ruled out, and played only two games in 2025 before injuries made him miss that tournament as well. However, he is now injury-free and ready to take the field.

Speaking on Mohammed Shami, Moody said, "As we know he's a world-class bowler. He's come off a very good domestic season so he's got the work as well underneath him. He looks fit and strong. We know that he brings a unique skill set with the new ball, swinging it both ways and be a real threat in the power play."

Moody says Mayank's availability gives selection headache

Meanwhile, Moody stated that Mayank's availability has given selection headaches to the team, given they barely have a slot in a sorted bowling attack where Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav have been doing well, along with Digvesh Rathi. Avesh Khan might have to make way for Mayank if LSG decide to play him. "We feel he is now at that point. He has worked exceptionally hard. But that does give us a selection headache because our bowling has been pretty solid so far. We just haven't produced the runs to support that," Moody added.

LSG have won two of the four matches they have played this season. They are in the seventh spot in the points table, only above the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.