Ravichandran Ashwin has his say on controversial Eden Gardens pitch after 1st Test loss against South Africa Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and gave his take on the controversial Eden Gardens pitch that has been heavily criticised after India's loss to South Africa in the first Test of the series.

New Delhi:

The first Test of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa ended in defeat for India. Through resilient performances across the three days of the game, the Proteas managed to register a brilliant win, gaining a 0-1 lead in the series.

After the game, many critics came forward and slammed the pitch in play, with many branding it as unacceptable. Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about the pitch that was in play.

"I want to clear one thing up, this (pitch) is not a turner. It is not a turner, but a bad wicket. Turner is like a red soil wicket in Mumbai that has even spin and bounce. In India, it is difficult to make turners everywhere. The Eastern part of the country is not good for ideal turning wickets. The problem with such wickets is that the batters cannot trust the bounce, nor can they trust the pace, and play shots," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I want to take my hat off to Temba Bavuma, not for scoring a fifty, but because he showed that this pitch does not have as many demons in it. So, once again, this pitch was not a turner, it was just an underprepared, and not an ideal wicket," he added.

Ashwin backed the need of designated Test centres

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how there should be designated test centres across the country, and they should be limited so the players know how the pitch would play.

"The proper 5,6,7,8, Test centres that are there, it should be that many only. Such that the players know that the pitch will play like this. Eden Gardens is a venue where India play Test cricket, the crowd was excellent. But my view on this is that as a home team, you should know, that this centre will give me results in these many days," R Ashwin opined.

