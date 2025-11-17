Tamim Iqbal pulls out of BPL, requests BCB to take his name out of auction pool Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, in a major development, has announced his decision to pull out of the upcoming edition of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League). He requested the BCB to have his name taken out of the auction pool.

In a major development, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal recently came forward and announced that he will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League). He took centre stage and requested the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) to exclude his name from the upcoming auction on November 23.

"Yes (I am not taking part in BPL), as I have requested Shahriar Nafees (BCB cricket operation manager) to remove my name from the players draft," Tamim Iqbal told Cricbuzz.

It is interesting to note that ever since the inception of the BPL in 2012, Iqbal has been a part of every single edition of the tournament. Widely revered as one of the most successful batters of his time, and for Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal’s absence in the CPL will surely be felt by the fans.

Notably, Tamim had a big hand in leading Fortune Barishal to consecutive titles. However, with Barishal opting out of the tournament, a short time to prepare, and Tamim’s personal health struggle, these could be reasons as to why he has opted out of the tournament.

Tamim Iqbal’s health struggles

It is worth noting that Tamim Iqbal has been away from professional cricket since March 2024, when he suffered a heart attack during a domestic match, and ever since then, the veteran batter has been focused on making a recovery, rather than looking forward to his comeback.

Reports also stated that Iqbal was interested in joining the cricket administration after he had decided to join the BCB election. However, he alleged government interference in the process and pulled out of the electoral process. With no Tamim Iqbal in the BPL, the marquee event will surely miss one of its most experienced players in history.

