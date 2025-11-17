New Zealand hit major roadblock, Daryl Mitchell picks up injury after century against West Indies With New Zealand all set to take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the ongoing series, the inclusion of star batter Daryl Mitchell has been put into doubt for the remainder of the series as he picked up a groin strain.

New Delhi:

New Zealand got off to a stellar start in their ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. The two sides faced off in the first ODI of the series on November 16, and after posting 269 runs in their first innings, the Black Caps limited the West Indies to 262, winning the game by seven runs.

Throughout the first ODI, the performance of ace batter Daryl Mitchell stood out for the Kiwis. Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets in the game, Mitchell amassed 119 runs in 118 deliveries, and the Black Caps hoped for another good showing from him in the upcoming game. The side has been hit with a major roadblock.

During his excellent century in the first ODI, Mitchell picked up a groin strain, and his participation in the remainder of the ODI series has been put into doubt. The star batter will remain in Christchurch to undergo scans.

New Zealand’s injury crisis continues to rise

It is worth noting that New Zealand is without several players in the series. including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring), and with Mitchell added to the mix, the side has even more problems on hand.

In fine form as of late, Mitchell’s absence could go on to hurt the Black Caps, but it could be interesting to see how the side copes with his absence if he misses out on the upcoming ODIs.

Interestingly, left-hander Henry Nicholls has been called into the Black Caps’ squad for the second match against the Windies in Napier. Being in fine form, it could be interesting to see how Nicholls fits into the squad and into the Black Caps’ plans for the second ODI.

