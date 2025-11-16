Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after suffering neck injury during IND vs SA 1st Test Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

New Delhi:

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Woodlands hospital after receiving treatment for his neck injury that he sustained during the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), went to see Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital after India suffered a 30-run defeat on a challenging Eden Gardens surface to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the two-match series.

Gill suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game. He was ruled out of the first Test before the start of the third day's play.

