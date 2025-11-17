Jannik Sinner defends ATP Finals title in Turin, defeats Carlos Alcaraz in thrilling clash Italy's Jannik Sinner put in a brilliant performance in the ATP Finals in Turin, defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the title, adding yet another classic match to the revered rivalry between the two stars.

Turin, Italy:

Italy’s Jannik Sinner shows no signs of stopping anytime soon after he successfully defended his ATP Finals title, defeating Spaniard and world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of the tournament. The two locked horns in the final at the Inalpi Arena in Turin after some stellar performances in the group and knockout stages of the competition.

The game saw Sinner defeat Alcaraz in straight sets 7-6 (7-4) 7-5, and this was the second consecutive year that Sinner captured the ATP Finals title without dropping a set. It is worth noting that he is now unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches on indoor hard courts.

Notably, the win was Sinner’s second in six finals against Alcaraz this season and closed the gap in their head-to-head record to 10-6. Throughout 2025, almost every major title has been shared between either Alcaraz or Sinner. The two have also dominated the Grand Slams, with both of them winning two each.

After the game, Sinner came forward and revealed that he looks up to Alcaraz. "You are definitely a player I look up to, a lot of motivation. I hope to see you again next year with great battles ahead of us. It was a close match-up. [Alcaraz had] set point in the first set and I'm happy with how I handed the situation. It means the world to me. Playing against Carlos, you have to play your best,” Sinner was quoted as saying by BBC.

Alcaraz opens up on his performance

Furthermore, registering a loss, Alcaraz came forward and congratulated Sinner on the performance that he put in. He challenged the Italian to be ready for the upcoming season, as he is looking to clinch even more titles.

"It is a great year for Jannik and now time to rest. I hope you are going to be ready for next year because I will be ready. Hopefully I will play more finals against you," Alcaraz said at the post-match presentation.

